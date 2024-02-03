Devendra Fadnavis Assumes Role of Lyricist for New Ram Bhajan Sung by Amruta Fadnavis and Composed by Ajay-Atul

The Ram Temple inauguration was the most talked about national event of the new year. In a recent Instagram post, Amruta Fadanvis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a devotional Ram Bhajan written by none other than Deputy CM himself.

The song is sung by Amruta Fadanvis and composed by musician duo Ajay-Atul. The song 'Ram Bhajan', written by the Deputy Chief Minister, was released on Zee Music's YouTube channel. The video garnered thousands of views upon its release. This release has shown people the unseen side of Devendra Fadanavis, the lyricist.