Devendra Fadnavis assures thorough probe into controversial video of Kirit Somaiya

The alleged objectionable video involving BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has caused a major upheaval in the state's political landscape. The controversial video case of Kirit Somaiya has also had implications within the legislature. Ambadas Danve, the leader of the Thackeray group, called for action to be taken against Kirit Somaiya. Subsequently, Devendra Fadnavis addressed the Kirit Somaiya video case during the Legislative Council proceedings.

"This entire incident will be thoroughly investigated. The identity of the affected woman in this case will not be disclosed," said Devendra Fadnavis in response.

The alleged objectionable video case involving Kirit Somaiya has gained widespread attention throughout the state. Numerous women affiliated with the Thackeray group have called for an agitation against Kirit Somaiya. There have been protests with slogans raised against him, and even the statue of Somaiya was vandalized. The controversial video of Kirit Somaiya has also affected the proceedings of the monsoon session in the legislature.

"Kirit Somaiya is protected by the central government. I will provide an eight-hour video to the Speaker. This person is anti-Maharashtra,” an allegation made by Ambadas Danve against Kirit Somaiya. After Ambadas Danve, MLA Anil Parab also adopted a strong tone and called for action against Somaiya.

In response to the Thackeray group's demand, Fadnavis said, "The issue expressed by Ambadas Danve is serious. We agree with them. If you have any complaints, please provide them to us. We will investigate it. I will conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter. The identity of the woman cannot be revealed. A comprehensive and high-level inquiry will be conducted into the matter."