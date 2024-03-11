Devendra Fadnavis Opens Up About the Inside Story of Challenges Faced in Making of Mumbai Coastal Road (Watch Video)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently launched a route from Worli to Marine Drive as part of Mumbai's long-awaited coastal road project. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries, attended the inauguration. Starting Tuesday, Mumbaikars can traverse this coastal road, operational from 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays. Notably, the route will remain closed on weekends. The coastal road project in Mumbai symbolizes a significant journey, as highlighted by Fadnavis in his speech, where he shared the challenges and hard work encountered, including dealings with the Delhi court.

The coastal road stretch from Worli to Marine Drive in Mumbai was inaugurated today, cutting travel time from half an hour to just 15 minutes. The ceremony highlighted challenges faced during construction, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressing former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis commended progress on the coastal road project and outlined the obstacles overcome. He also shared insights on resolving issues in his speech.

The journey began under the Modi government at the national level and the Mahayuti government locally. Through 5 meetings with the central government, solutions were found for various obstacles. Fadnavis assured that CRZ boundaries would remain unchanged despite reclamation efforts. Restrictions on building construction along the road were also agreed upon. However, a central government official insisted on opening the route to public traffic and allowing trams. Fadnavis criticized some officials for obstructing progress, emphasizing the government's commitment to modernization. He underscored the significance of trams in showcasing advancements.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee and Pravin Pardeshi successfully navigated through these challenges. I vividly recall my frustration during the meeting. Approaching Modi ji, I expressed my concerns about the department's inefficiency compared to his government. Emphasizing Modi's clear directive for immediate approval, I conveyed my year-and-a-half-long struggle. Despite the Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave's illness, he made a special effort to attend the crucial meeting. Assuring me of the imminent approval, he mentioned finalizing the notification within two days. Tragically, within 15 to 20 days of receiving the final notification, Anil Dave passed away. Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged that it was Anil Dave's efforts that secured the final approval for the road project during the inauguration ceremony. Fadnavis also highlighted our legal victories in the High Court and Supreme Court, leading to the project's commencement.

Addressing claims of credit during our tenure, Fadnavis mentioned internal parties seeking undue benefits from the project. Officials and representatives from the concerned company corroborated this information. The pressure on everyone involved was immense. Fadnavis noted that the road's completion only materialized after a change in government, under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He emphasized that without this change, the road would have faced delays of 2-5 years. Thanks to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resolve, the Koli community received justice through the road's construction. Eknath Shinde's unwavering support and determination ensured the project's progress, overcoming obstacles.

I was not even invited to Bhumi Pujan

Devendra Fadnavis recently shared his sentiments about not being invited to the Bhumi Pujan event by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Despite holding the position of Chief Minister himself, Fadnavis highlighted the lack of invitation and expressed his disappointment. He emphasized that he chose not to make it a matter of personal credit, asserting that he had the authority to potentially disrupt the Bhumi Pujan event.

Fadnavis underlined his commitment to prioritizing Mumbai's development over personal recognition, stating that their focus was on the city's progress. In his criticism of Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis suggested that the Chief Minister's actions reflected a lack of magnanimity in acknowledging contributions.

Despite the political dynamics, Fadnavis emphasized the enduring impact of their contributions to Mumbai's infrastructure, asserting that while political figures like himself may come and go, the positive changes made for the city will be remembered by the people of Mumbai.