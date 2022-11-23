Devendra Fadnavis orders inquiry on Shraddha Walkar's viral letter

Delhi court extended the police custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala for four days and allowed him to take a polygraph test in the case of Shraddha Walkar murder. His lawyers said he confessed to committing the crime in a fit of rage.

Shraddha and Aftab were fighting from the beginning, On November 23, 2020, Shraddha filed a complaint against Aftab at Tulinj police station in Nalasopara East that Aftab was strangling and beating her, but it has come to light that Shraddha withdrew this complaint on 19 December, 2020. However by the police it has also been discussed that if action had been taken then Shraddha would have been in this world today.

Now the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has commented, the letter written by Shraddha is serious. I read the written letter by Shraddha. We are going to investigate why no action was taken by the police. I am not accusing anyone. But if action had been taken on time, her life would have been saved.

Meanwhile, Shraddha in 2020 lodged a complaint about the threat to life from Aftab. Shraddha had mentioned in the complaint that Aftab's family had all the ideas about this. Even after this complaint, the police did not take any action, now there is a question mark.