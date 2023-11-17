Devendra Fadnavis puts an end to central politics speculations, confirms contesting Assembly polls from Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, quashed speculations about his entry into central politics, affirming his commitment to contest the Assembly elections from Nagpur.

Fadnavis, in an informal interaction with the media, said, "I'll be contesting the Assembly Election and that too from Nagpur. I'll be with the BJP even after the next 10 years and will follow the responsibility given by the party." He currently represents Nagpur South-West assembly constituency and is likely to keep doing so in the times to come.

Speculations of Fadnavis being sent to Delhi by the party had gained momentum after he was seen campaigning for party candidates in many states during the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Also, after the 2019 election when the BJP couldn't form government in the state on its own and later too Fadnavis had to take the position of Deputy Chief Minister while making Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena's breakaway group the Chief Minister. The speculations of him being sent to Delhi have been in the air since the government came to power over a year back. The speculations got yet another air after Ajit Pawar joined the government. However, he sought to put to rest all the speculations on Thursday.

In response to queries about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure a 'bumper vote,' ensuring victory. He dismissed any potential leadership changes within the Maharashtra government, affirming Eknath Shinde's continuation as the Chief Minister until 2024.

Refuting speculation about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule joining the BJP, Fadnavis made it clear that such a move is not on the horizon. He also blamed 'three or four people' for the 'bitterness' in politics and hoped that it would dissipate after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.