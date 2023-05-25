Devendra Fadnavis receives warm welcome in Solapur, launches development projects

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, arrived in Solapur and received a warm welcome at the Solapur airport by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the Guardian Minister and Revenue Minister. Additionally, a significant number of Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, government officials from Solapur district, and BJP representatives were present at the same time.

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis arrived at the airport around one o'clock in the afternoon and proceeded to inaugurate the new Collector's office building situated next to the Niyojan Bhavan at Sat Rasta. Currently, he is actively engaged in a district-level review meeting being held at the Niyojan Bhavan. Following the meeting, Fadnavis will ceremoniously launch the development projects organized by Solapur City Development Corporation Limited through an online platform.

In the meantime, Fadnavis will make his way to Heritage Lawns at 4 pm, where a gathering of district BJP workers will take place, with his notable presence. This meeting will witness the significant inclusion of several representatives from the Congress and NCP parties into the BJP fold. Following this event, at 5:45 pm, Fadnavis will depart from Solapur airport, boarding a plane destined for Pune.