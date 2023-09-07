"Devendra Fadnavis responsible for police action on Maratha quota agitators in Jalna: MP Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule stated that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was responsible for the police action on Maratha quota agitators in Jalna.

Supriya Sule said, "The state and Union governments are not serious about quota to Marathas, Lingayats, Muslims, Dhangars etc. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke about solving the Dhangar reservation issue in a meeting in front of our house in Baramati but he seems to have forgotten about it."

"The police lathi-charged protestors in Jalna for which Fadnavis (who holds the Home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government) is responsible. The Union government must convene a special session of Parliament to find a solution to the issue of reservations," She added.

Critiquing the Maharashtra state government's 'shasan aplya dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative, Sule remarked that the current situation seemed more like “ED and CBI at your doorstep”, a reference to cases against several opposition leaders