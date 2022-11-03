Devendra Fadnavis says over 1.5 lakh street vendors to get benefits of Swanidhi scheme in a month
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 3, 2022 06:07 PM 2022-11-03T18:07:37+5:30 2022-11-03T18:08:38+5:30
Maharashtra's Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a special state level Bankers committee meeting today announced that Swanidhi scheme benefits will reach to 1.5 lakh vendors in Mumbai and Konkan.
Maharashtra was behind target as per the Swanidhi scheme announced by Prime Minister for street vendors. Maharashtra's street vendors were not able to avail benefits of the scheme, Fadnavis stated.