Dhananjay Mahadik's claim sparks speculation of major political upheaval in Kolhapur

With the Lok Sabha and assembly elections drawing near, the rivalry between the ruling BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state has intensified. In the midst of this, Dhananjay Mahadik made a statement suggesting that a significant political shift is on the horizon. According to him, several leaders from the Congress, NCP, and Thackeray group are expected to join the BJP, leading to a major upheaval in Kolhapur's political landscape. Mahadik's assertion is likely to generate significant interest and speculation in Kolhapur's political circles.

Mahadik made the claim during his interaction with the media today. He mentioned that efforts are underway to schedule a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Kolhapur on June 27, although the tour has not been confirmed yet. If the visit is finalized, several prominent figures from other parties in Kolhapur are expected to join the BJP. Many leaders from the Congress-NCP and the Thackeray faction have expressed their interest in joining the BJP. We will welcome their entry into the party on June 27.

Despite emerging as the leading party in the state, the BJP failed to secure a single seat in Kolhapur. However, the party's influence in Kolhapur has experienced a slight boost following Dhananjay Mahadik's remarkable victory in the Rajya Sabha elections last year.