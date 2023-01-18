Dharavi revamp figures in Davos, CM says it's 'eco-friendly development'

By IANS | Published: January 18, 2023 10:30 AM 2023-01-18T10:30:06+5:30 2023-01-18T10:35:15+5:30

Mumbai, Jan. Jan 18 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised the issue of the proposed makeover of Dharavi ...

Dharavi revamp figures in Davos, CM says it's 'eco-friendly development' | Dharavi revamp figures in Davos, CM says it's 'eco-friendly development'

Dharavi revamp figures in Davos, CM says it's 'eco-friendly development'

Next

Mumbai, Jan. Jan 18 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised the issue of the proposed makeover of Dharavi considered among the world's worst eyesore slums before a dazzling global audience of influencers in the cool climes of Davos, terming it as an 'environment-friendly' development project.

Addressing the Congress Centre at the ongoing World Economic Forum

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Congress centre Congress centre maharashtra Eknath Shinde Telangana assembly session Asia assembly State food Sambhaji shinde Maharashtra maharashtra Maharashtra principal Eknath sambhaji shinde