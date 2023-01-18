Dharavi revamp figures in Davos, CM says it's 'eco-friendly development'
By IANS | Published: January 18, 2023 10:30 AM 2023-01-18T10:30:06+5:30 2023-01-18T10:35:15+5:30
Mumbai, Jan. Jan 18 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised the issue of the proposed makeover of Dharavi ...
Mumbai, Jan. Jan 18 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised the issue of the proposed makeover of Dharavi considered among the world's worst eyesore slums before a dazzling global audience of influencers in the cool climes of Davos, terming it as an 'environment-friendly' development project.
Addressing the Congress Centre at the ongoing World Economic Forum
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app