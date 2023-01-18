Dharavi revamp figures in Davos, CM says it's 'eco-friendly development'

Mumbai, Jan. Jan 18 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raised the issue of the proposed makeover of Dharavi considered among the world's worst eyesore slums before a dazzling global audience of influencers in the cool climes of Davos, terming it as an 'environment-friendly' development project.

Addressing the Congress Centre at the ongoing World Economic Forum

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor