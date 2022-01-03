Dharmendra urges people to stay fit

At 86, veteran star Dharmendra is still a fitness enthusiast and health-conscious. He is often seen working out and urging everyone to exercise to stay healthy.

On Monday, he once again requested people to be fit.

"Be fit and fine.. zindagi sanwar jayegi ....mere chihre pe padh lo," Dharmendra tweeted, adding a picture from his younger days.

He also sent best wishes to netizens who posted their workout videos in the comment section of his tweet.

A few days ago, the He-Man surprised everyone with his video, in which he's seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder.

"Pees raha hoon. Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye (I'm grinding. These are the excuses for exercises, we should keep doing it). Love you all," he said in the clip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Apne 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

