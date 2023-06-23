Dhule: Pharmacy student found dead in Tapi river

A distressing incident unfolded in Shirpur as a young pharmacy student tragically took his own life by leaping into the Tapi river. The individual had been absent from his room for three days, prompting a search. Sadly, during the search, his lifeless body was discovered on the riverbed of the Tapi.

Rahul Namdev Patil, a 22-year-old student studying in the R.C. Patel College of Pharmacy in Shirpur, was in his first year of M. Pharmacy studies. He had been receiving education in Shirpur for the past four years. On the 21st, he had an examination scheduled for his M. Pharmacy course. However, due to his illness, he was unable to appear for the exam. On the evening of the 21st, while studying in his room, he left home without informing anyone and headed towards a rickshaw stand nearby, disappearing without a trace. Despite extensive searches, Rahul was not found anywhere. On Friday morning, around 10 o'clock, as the search continued, his lifeless body was discovered in the Tapi river, near the village of Savalde.