Dia Mirza thanks stepdaughter Samaira for welcoming her with open arms

On the occasion of her stepdaughter Samaira's birthday, Dia Mirza penned a touching note on her Instagram account.

She thanked the young girl for opening her heart and home to her.

"Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light," she wrote.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year in February, and on May 14, they welcomed their son Avyaan. Samaira is Vaibhav's child from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor