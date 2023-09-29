Did not get house in Mumbai as I was Marathi: Pankaja Munde over Mulund viral video

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a woman was denied office space in a society solely because she was Marathi. The woman, identified as Tripti Devrukhkar, has alleged that the society's secretary, who is Gujarati, explicitly stated that Maharashtrians are not welcome in the society.

While speaking on the matter, BJP leader Pankaja Munde shared a similar distressing experience of her own and claimed that while she was searching for a house, she was told the houses are not given to the Marathi people. Sharing her experience on social media, Pankaja Munde has claimed that after leaving the government house, when she was looking for a house in Mumbai, she also faced similar discrimination. She too could not find a house in many places because she was Marathi.

I heard from a Marathi woman on social media that she is not getting a house. Seeing that woman crying, I felt very pained because I too had the same experience. Then I searched for a house at many places but I was not given a house. It was said that we do not give houses to Marathi people, she said in a video post on Instagram.

In a metropolis like Mumbai, there are speakers of all languages. Mumbai is beautiful, yet it is heartbreaking for someone to not be able to afford a home. Why is permission needed before granting housing to residents of other castes and states in any state in the nation? My aim is not for any particular person but my hope is that all the society should be united, the BJP leader continued.

Tripti Devrukhkar shared a video on social media to highlight her ordeal. She had travelled to Mulund West in search of an office space and, upon reaching the location, visited the Shiv Sadan Society. To her dismay, she was informed that Maharashtrians were not allowed in the society. A case was filed in Mulund Police Station on the complaint of Tripti Devrukhkar. Police have also detained both the accused, according to reports. The names of the father and son are Praveen Thakkar and his son Nilesh Thakkar.