"Did not intend to hurt;" Gulbarao Patil apologizes for controversial statement on Hema Malini

While the Nagar Panchayat elections are in full swing in the state, a new controversy had erupted in Jalgaon with a statement by Shiv Sena leader and Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil. At a public meeting in Jalgaon, Gulabrao Patil criticized NCP leader Eknath Khadse and compared the streets directly to the cheeks of veteran actress Hema Malini.

"My challenge is to the person who has been MLA for 30 years ( Eknath Khadse) to come towards my house (in his constituency, Jalgaon district), if the roads are not like Hema Malini's cheek, then I will resign," said Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil.

Subsequently, the comparison was found to be incorrect and criticized on several levels. After this, now Gulabrao Patil has expressed his apology. "I apologize if my statement has hurt anyone's feelings. I did not intend to hurt anyone," said Gulabrao Patil.

Hema Malini had also reacted to his statement saying that she did not care. "A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste," she said.