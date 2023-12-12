Disha Salian Death Case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demands face-to-face meeting with Aditya Thackeray

The recent developments in Disha Salian's death case have generated renewed attention, prompting the Maharashtra government to initiate the formation of a special investigation team for a thorough inquiry. In the midst of this, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has directed his focus towards Aaditya Thackeray, a key figure in the case. While targeting Aditya Thackeray, Nitesh Rane stated, "We have put the car in third gear. The real murderer who was seen in the assembly premises yesterday will be dealt with soon." Nitesh Rane further continued his statement, saying, "Yesterday, the real killer came with his father. All the answers will come out on this occasion. I am also waiting. SIT has been formed; call me, let's have a face-to-face conversation."

The state government has ordered the Mumbai police to establish an SIT in the Disha Salian case. Aditya Thackeray's involvement in this matter has been the subject of discussion for several days. Several MLAs have been requesting his investigation in the Disha Salian case. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an SIT investigation into the matter during the Nagpur winter session. Many MLAs had raised questions about Aditya Thackeray's whereabouts during the Disha Salian case. This has led to an increase in his troubles. The SIT investigation is expected to uncover many facts and evidence.

What is the link between Aditya Thackeray and Disha Salian?

Aditya Thackeray has been constantly accused by the ruling party of involvement in the Disha Salian case and has been demanding that his location be traced, and he is subjected to a narco test. The Raney family has also been accused of being involved in this matter. However, the Thackeray family has only played a role of restraint in this matter. As the allegations and counter-allegations continue, it was announced a year ago that the IT department would investigate this case. Now, Aditya Thackeray's involvement in this matter will be investigated."