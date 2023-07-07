Disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde to start soon: Rahul Narwekar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) provided a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Friday, and hearings on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to start soon.

Narwekar had sought a copy of the Sena's constitution from the ECI. His office received it last week, he told PTI.Now we will start the hearing, he said. When asked when exactly the process will start, Narwekar replied, Soon. Earlier this week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously.

MLA Sunil Prabhu had, in his capacity as chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other 15 MLAs last year after they rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022. Prabhu, on behalf of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), moved the apex court this month claiming that Narwekar was deliberately delaying the hearing despite the Supreme Court, in its May 11 judgement, asking the Speaker to decide on the petitions in reasonable time.

On May 11, the top court ruled that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra. It cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray as the Sena leader chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Shinde's rebellion, the court said.