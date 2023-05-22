Disturbing trend: Nine women related crimes reported daily in Pune

There are intense political allegations being made in the state regarding the rising number of missing women, while instances of violence against women in Pune city are steadily escalating.

In the city, on average, there are nine cases of women facing abuse reported every day. These cases involve mistreatment of married women, rape, molestation, and kidnappings. In the past 20 days of May, a total of 175 incidents of women being treated cruelly have been reported to the police.

The Chairperson of the State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar, sent a letter to the Director General of Police expressing concern about the increasing number of missing women. She demanded that a report be submitted regarding these disappearances.

In Pune, women are experiencing incidents of molestation and verbal abuse even during daytime. They are also being intentionally pushed while walking on the road. These are just a few examples, as there are many more such incidents occurring. Often, young women, underage girls, and women choose to remain silent about these incidents in order to avoid being shamed or disgraced. They endure these acts that undermine their dignity without confiding in anyone.

In the beginning months of this year, there has been a significant rise in instances of mistreatment of spouses. Women continue to face harassment regarding dowries. These cases often involve the harassment of the married couple shortly after their wedding.

Moreover, there has been an increase in incidents of molestation involving girls, young women, and women. Taunting young women in public, making inappropriate comments while staring at them, and unwelcome physical contact have become more frequent.

The number of underage girls being lured into marriage is increasing. Often after such physical intercourse, many underage girls get pregnant. It has come to light that most crimes are registered after minor girls run away from home.

To ensure safety in society, the police force always focuses on preventing serious incidents like murder, robbery, theft, burglary, and fights. However, crimes against women are often not given enough importance.

In a span of only four months this year, the city police received reports of 568 crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, theft planning, forced theft, gold chain theft, burglary, and fights. Surprisingly, during the same period, 795 cases related to women were registered.