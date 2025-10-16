“Do Yoga First”: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Controversy with Remarks Against Women Going to Gyms

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Jat MLA Gopichand Padalkar has got himself involved in yet another controversy. Speaking in Jat on Tuesday at a public event, Padalkar spoke on stage, in which he said that women and girls belonging to the Hindu community should not go to the gym. Instead of going to the gym, they should prefer doing yoga instead. “I urge all the girls and women from the Hindu community, please don’t go to the gym. I join my hands and kneel on your legs, but please don’t go. Do yoga at home if needed. You don’t know the background of the trainers or gym staff. At least verify it first."

This is not the first time Sangli-based BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has made headlines for controversial remarks. Known for his fiery speeches, the Jat leader has often stirred debate with his statements on sensitive social and religious issues. Earlier this year, in July, thousands from the Christian community gathered at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan in protest against Padalkar’s earlier speech from June 17.

In that speech, he allegedly offered monetary rewards, between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 11 lakh, for attacks on Christian priests and missionaries involved in what he called “forceful conversions." He was also accused of using highly provocative language targeting Christian religious leaders. His remarks were condemned by leaders across the political spectrum and by rights groups. Social media and netizens across Maharashtra have slammed MLA Padalkar for this statement. "He has lost his mind," noted a citizen on X (formerly Twitter).