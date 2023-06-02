Dr. Makarand Joshi appointed as Director of Pune's R&DE Lab after Kurulkar's arrest

Dr. Makarand Joshi has become the Director of the Research and Development Establishment (R&DE) Laboratory in Dighi, Pune. This laboratory is a part of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Dr. Joshi has been appointed as the new Director following the arrest of Dr. Pradeep Kurulkar, the former Director, by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for sharing sensitive defence information with Pakistan. The position had remained vacant until now when Dr. Joshi took over the role.

Dr. Joshi holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University in the USA. He joined the R&DE Lab as an engineer in August 2000 and has made significant contributions to the development of various technologies, processes, and products within the organization.