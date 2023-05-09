DRDO scientist faces espionage charges, ATS custody extended till May 15th

The Pune court has granted an extension of ATS custody for Pradeep Kurulkar, a scientist employed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), until May 15th. This decision was made in relation to a case in which he is facing charges of espionage. During a hearing on Tuesday, ATS officials reported to the court that they have obtained forensic data from a seized mobile phone but are yet to analyze it.

On May 3, Pradeep Kurulkar was apprehended by the ATS team from Pune on charges of allegedly providing Pakistan with sensitive information. ATS officials have claimed that Kurulkar was communicating with a female Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) and that he shared some sensitive information that could be detrimental to national security if it were to fall into enemy hands.

ATS officials suspect that Kurulkar was lured into a honeytrap by the Pakistan operative. At the time of his arrest, Kurulkar was serving as a lab director for a DRDO unit located in Pune. He has been charged under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and a case has been registered against him.