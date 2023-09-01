Dry spell grips Vidarbha, puts farmers and health at risk, Akola hits 35.0 degrees

In Gondia, the situation presents a paradox. While there's a noticeable absence of rain, the scorching sun is making life uncomfortable for the district's residents. On Friday, the district recorded a high temperature of 34.6 degrees, securing the third position in Vidarbha. This weather has blurred the distinction between monsoon and summer, leaving the locals puzzled.

For the past two weeks rainfall has been notably absent. This situation is deeply frustrating for the district's residents who eagerly await much-needed rain. The prolonged dry spell is causing significant harm – farmers face disappointment as their crops are at risk, and the rising temperatures and shifting climate are adversely affecting the health of the citizens. The scorching heat has resulted in residents sweating profusely, with the district ranking third in Vidarbha on Friday, recording a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees.

The district is experiencing an unpredictable weather pattern, resembling a seesaw between heat and the promise of rain. At times, it gets hot with clouds looming, creating an expectation of rain. However, the weather quickly shifts, leaving residents in uncertainty. Unfortunately, this fluctuating environment is taking a toll on people's health, leading to a fever outbreak. This epidemic is affecting individuals of all age groups, from the young to the elderly, and has resulted in both households and hospitals being overwhelmed with fever patients.

Here are the highest temperatures recorded in the top five cities of Vidarbha:

1. Akola - 35.0 degrees

2. Brahmapuri - 34.8 degrees

3. Gondia - 34.6 degrees

4. Yavatmal - 34.5 degrees

5. Amravati and Chandrapur - 34.2 degrees