Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits Hingoli
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 21, 2024 07:17 AM2024-03-21T07:17:08+5:302024-03-21T07:17:55+5:30
The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on March 21. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. The residents of the region felt tremors at 6:08 am.
National Center for Seismology, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, " Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India."