ED attaches Maha Minister Nawab Malik's properties

Mumbai, April 13 In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday provisionally attached five properties belonging to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

These include the sprawling Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and 3 flats - all in Kurla suburb, two residential flats in Bandra west, and 148 acres of agricultural land parcels in Osmanabad district.

A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, Malik is currently in judicial custody following a sensational pre-dawn swoop at his home by the ED in February and subsequent arrest in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a 20-year-old land deal having mafia connections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor