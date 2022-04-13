ED attaches Maha Minister Nawab Malik's properties
By IANS | Published: April 13, 2022 03:30 PM2022-04-13T15:30:18+5:302022-04-13T15:40:07+5:30
Mumbai, April 13 In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday provisionally attached five properties belonging to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.
These include the sprawling Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and 3 flats - all in Kurla suburb, two residential flats in Bandra west, and 148 acres of agricultural land parcels in Osmanabad district.
A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, Malik is currently in judicial custody following a sensational pre-dawn swoop at his home by the ED in February and subsequent arrest in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a 20-year-old land deal having mafia connections.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor