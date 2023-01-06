ED moves Bombay HC seeking bail cancellation of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved to the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in money laundering case related to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl.

Sanjay Raut has been granted bail by the local court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon

The ED had arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.Raut had in his bail plea claimed that the case against him was a perfect example of abuse of power and political vendetta.