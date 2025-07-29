ED Raids On Former Vasai Virar Muncipal Commissioner Anil Pawar’s Residence In Illegal Construction Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at nearly a dozen locations in Mumbai, including the residence of Anil Pawar, the former commissioner of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC). The action comes a day after Anil Pawar handed over charge to the new civic chief. The raid is being conducted in connection with the illegal buildings constructed in the Vasai-Virar region.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Mira Bhayandar Police Commissionerate against builders, local henchmen and others. The case pertains to “illegal construction of residential cum commercial buildings on government and private land” under the jurisdiction of “VVCMC” since 2009.Over a while, 41 illegal buildings were constructed on the land reserved for “Sewage Treatment Plant” and “Dumping Ground” as per the approved development plan of Vasai Virar City. The accused builders and developers have deceived and the general public at large by constructing illegal buildings on such land and subsequently selling it to them (general public) by fabricating approval documents. Even with prior knowledge that these buildings were unauthorised and would eventually be demolished, the developers misled the people by selling rooms in these buildings, thereby committing serious fraud.

ED investigation revealed that the large-scale illegal construction in the area has been going on since 2009. It has been found that the key perpetrators of the large-scale scam in the jurisdiction of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation are Sitaram Gupta, Arun Gupta and others. Further, during the investigation, it has been found that these unauthorised/illegal buildings were constructed with the close connivance of various VVMC officials. During the search operation at the premises of Y S Reddy, Deputy Director, Town Planning, VVMC, cash amounting to Rs. 8.6 Crore and diamond-studded Jewellery and Bullion worth Rs. 23.25 Crore were seized. Further, various incriminating documents have been seized, which through light on a large-scale scam of illegal construction that happened at the Vasai Virar area with hand in gloves with officials of VVMC.