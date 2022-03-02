Education of Ukraine returned students will not be disrupted: Amit Deshmukh

Medical College will be started soon for post graduate course at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik. Studies of the students currently returning from Ukraine will not be harmed. We will talk to the Prime Minister for this, said Amit Deshmukh, Vice-Chancellor and Minister of State for Medical Education. He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the university. The 21st Convocation Ceremony of the University was held online under the chairmanship of the Chancellor and Governor of the University, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Amit Deshmukh said that the medical college at the University of Health Sciences would provide opportunities for students to pursue health education and research. It should include an 'Integrated Medical Complex' covering all disciplines of health education.

Minister Deshmukh said discussions would be held with the state government and the Prime Minister through the Governor to help ensure that the education of students stranded abroad for medical education due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is not disrupted. In this regard, the university should take initiative and submit research report to prevent academic loss of returning students.