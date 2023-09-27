Eid-e-Milad: Maharashtra government declares public holiday on September 29

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the festival of Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad will be held on the same day, which is tomorrow Thursday (September 28), and the state government has decided to declare a public holiday on Friday, September 29th, to enable the police administration to properly manage the crowd and processions.

A delegation of All India Khilafat Committee had met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested in this regard. He requested for a holiday on the 29th so that there would be an atmosphere of peace in the state and the police would be able to plan the crowds and processions. This delegation included MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Abu Azmi, MLA Raees Khan, Naseem Khan etc.

Eid- Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is one of the most important festivals for Muslims. All Muslims celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm. This day marks the birth anniversary of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed, the last messenger of Allah. This day is also known as Mawlid and Nabid. This day falls every year during Rabi Ul Awal. This year, the festival of Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 28, 2023.