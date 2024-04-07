Eknath Khadse All Set to Rejoin BJP Fold in Next 15 Days; NCP Reacts

Eknath Khadse made a big decision ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He announced that he has left Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar party and will join the BJP again. During Press conference he made it clear that he will be returning home. While talking about Sharad Pawar, Khadse said that I will be always thankfully to Sharad Pawar because he gave me support in my bad time, but now I have decided to join BJP.

Will Join BJP In Next 15 Days.

Eknath Khadse said, "I have been in discussion with old leaders and office bearers of BJP for many months. They were saying that I should come back to BJP. But I told them that I am not in the mood to take a decision about this. But I became the national president of BJP a few days ago. "I have met J.P. Nadda and expressed my desire to join the BJP and I will join the BJP within the next 15 days," Khadse informed. Eknath Khadse said that he consulted with Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar Party, before making the choice to join the BJP. He informed Patil about the reasons for his decision and proceeded with joining the BJP only after receiving Patil's approval.

NCP Reacts.



In response to Eknath Khadse's decision to join the BJP, Mahesh Tapase, the chief spokesperson for the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, remarked, "It will not make any difference to our party. It is not a big loss. Our party’s tallest leader Sharad Pawar who is our face as well."

Eknath Khadse will join the BJP In Presence of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Vidarbha in a few days and in his presence Eknath Khadse will join the BJP. But Khadse has been told that my party entry will be in New Delhi and not in Maharashtra. When given time by the central leadership, after that I will go to Delhi and join the BJP, he said. Meanwhile, Eknath Khadse has said that I have not put any conditions to join BJP, but the displeasure I had earlier has been removed.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, they are scheduled to be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, with the votes set to be counted on June 4.