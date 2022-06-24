Eknath Shinde calls AIIMS doc from Guwahati, inquires about Sena worker health

After the revolt of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde, there has been a big earthquake in the politics of the state. The differences between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have now been exposed to the entire state. Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal and appealed to the MLAs who had left Guwahati to come back. However, no one returned. Eknath Shinde is also adamant on his role. Now it is known that Thackeray and Shinde are preparing for a legal battle. In all these circumstances, we got to see an example of how close and affectionate Eknath Shinde is with the activists.

Dombivali Deputy Mayor Ram Mirashi suddenly fell ill on the 21st. He was rushed to AIIMS Hospital. Mirashi is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Minister Eknath Shinde got information that his Shiv Sainik's health was deteriorating. After that, on the 23rd, at 5.30 pm, Shinde called the AIIMS doctor directly. "Our worker is undergoing treatment at his hospital. Take care of him. My worker should live," he told the doctors. After Eknath Shinde's phone call, Shiv Sena Chief Medical Assistance Chief Mangesh Chiwte posted the information on Facebook.

Despite being involved in such a dilemma, Eknath Shinde is being praised for inquiring about the health of his workers.