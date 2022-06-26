Eknath Shinde camp holds meeting to discuss ongoing crisis

The meeting of the Eknath Shinde camp is underway in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has assured everyone that all MLA's families will get security amid the ongoing political crisis in the state. The purpose behind this meeting was to decide how to reach Mumbai safely, to stake a claim for forming govt in next 2 days.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena workers held 'joote maro andolan' against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Pune, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Shiv Sena workers held bike rallies to protest against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs outside the Saamana office.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claimed of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.