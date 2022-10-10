Eknath Shinde camp submits it's symbol options after EC freezes bow and arrow logo

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction submitted a list of three symbols rising sun, trident and mace to the Election Commission (EC) as its choices for the party symbol.

In an interim order on Saturday, the EC asked the Uddhav and Shinde factions to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

According to the report of Hindustan Times, the commission's order came on a plea over claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation. It asked the two groups to suggest by Monday three different name choices and as many symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

The poll panel will now examine whether the symbols are not the same or whether they are not being used by any other party. The EC will also examine whether the symbols submitted do not stand frozen by it already.