Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hails ‘Women's Reservation Bill’ heaps praise on Modi govt

The Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) declared support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in Lok Sabha and dedicated it to Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray even as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reminded the media of Balasaheb Thackeray's stand on the bill where he questioned whether the condition of women is going to improve due to the bill?" The Shiv Sena wholeheartedly welcomes the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (108th Amendment), which provides 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. With the historic bill being tabled in the new parliament building, a new beginning for women in the country has commenced. The Women's Empowerment Bill will further strengthen democracy in the nation. We dedicate the bill to the memory of Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray," Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said in a statement.

Lashing out at the opposition for not pursuing the cause, Dr Shinde said, "Previous governments showed very little seriousness in bringing the women reservation bill. 50% of the country's population was denied their basic political right. But all this is about to change. Now, we are in 'Amrit Kaal'. In this golden age, women will play a significant role in shaping the country's future. With reservations for women in state assemblies and the country's Parliament, women's participation in politics and governance will increase significantly. The new parliament building also marks the beginning of a new era for women.""In supporting the bill Shiv Sena pays its respects and tributes to Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale, Rani Tarabai, Punyashlok Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, and Rani Laxmibai. We salute and honour the memories of these brave and courageous women by pledging its support to the Women's Reservation Bill," he added. Hailing the decision of the Central government to grant 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislative bodies, Shewale said the decision to provide political reservation for women is revolutionary from political, social, and economic perspectives. Shewale concluded by congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for their unwavering commitment to this landmark legislation, which holds the promise of transforming the political landscape and empowering women across the nation.