Eknath Shinde MLA Fight: Dadaji Bhuse Hit MLA Mahendra Thorve With His Elbow, Says Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal (Watch Video)

On the last day of the Maharashtra Budget session on Friday, a shocking incident in the legislative assembly after reports of the Shinde group's legislators clashing with each other.

According to the media reports, Minister Dadaji Bhuse and MLA Mahendra Thorve, both from the Shinde group (Shiv Sena Shinde Group), engaged in a physical confrontation during the assembly session. MLAs Shambhuraj Desai and Bharat Gogavale, both from the Shinde faction, intervened and brought the situation under control.

Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal says, "I was present there when Dadaji Bhuse hit the MLA with his elbow. This kind of thing is a stain on democracy.

Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal said he was present at the spot when this scuffle broke. He said, "I was present there when Dadaji Bhuse hit the MLA with his elbow. This kind of thing is a stain on democracy. I condemn this. CM has no control over his ministers...If anyone files a police case, I am ready to be the eyewitness. We demand the resignation of the Minister and suspension of the MLA."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's presence in the assembly hall, other legislators from the Shinde group were also present when a confrontation between Thorve and Bhuse took place in the lobby. The exact cause of this dispute is not yet known. The manner in which a confrontation occurred between two leaders from the same faction has sparked political discussions, hinting at discord within the political sphere.

Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA, Shambhuraj Desai says, "In the outer lobby of the House, our one MLA (Mahendra Thorve) and one minister (Dadaji Bhuse) were having a discussion, during that the voice of MLA become louder. There is

However, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Shambhuraj Desai said "In the outer lobby of the House, our one MLA (Mahendra Thorve) and one minister (Dadaji Bhuse) were having a discussion, during that the voice of MLA become louder. There is nothing like a scuffle between them. After all this, I along with the concerned minister and the MLA held a meeting in the inner lobby. Tomorrow we'll meet to discuss the pending work of the MLA."

On scuffle with Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Mahendra Thorve says, "There was no scuffle as such. I had informed him about some work and I was asking if the work had been completed or not. It was a short conversation

"There was no scuffle as such. I had informed him about some work and I was asking if the work had been completed or not. It was a short conversation between us but things are settled now. Today is the last day of the Assembly and MLAs generally ask about the pending works. CM Eknath Shinde ensures that the work of every MLA is done and ministers should also do the same," said In a scuffle with Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Mahendra Thorve.