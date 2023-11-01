Eknath Shinde requests Manoj Jarange Patil to have faith in efforts of govt on Maratha quota issue

After the all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said I request Manoj Jarange Patil to have faith in the efforts of the government. This protest has started taking a new direction. Common people should not feel insecure. I request that all maintain peace and cooperate with the state government.

Leaders at an all-party meeting on Maratha quota chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday passed a resolution asking activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast. The CM said Marathas should observe restraint.

The government needs time for legal modalities to implement the reservation, Shinde said.

The resolution was signed by CM Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, among others. Incidents of violence have been witnessed in many parts of the state in the last few days.

State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down were imposed in parts of Beed on Monday where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters. The CM has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation.