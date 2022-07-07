Eknath Shinde rushes to help injured Warakaris injured in accident

Two days ago, more than 14 Warakaris were injured in a four-wheeler accident on the Miraj-Pandharpur road near Nagaj in Dindigul. The critically injured Warakaris have been admitted to the government medical hospital in Miraj for treatment. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself has inquired about the health of all these Warakaris and the treatment being given to them. He directed that all Warakaris should be treated immediately and admitted to private hospitals if required.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also expressed readiness to treat the seriously injured Warakaris at his own cost. Rupesh Shinde while talking on the phone. The idea was mooted by Chief Minister Shinde while talking to Dr. Rupesh Shinde, District Medical Officer, Government Medical College and Hospital, Miraj.

The injured were rushed to Miraj Civil and Kavthemahankal Rural Hospitals for further treatment. After getting information about this accident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself called District Medical Officer of Miraj Dr Rupesh Shinde and inquired about the condition of these Warkaris. In addition, they should be given all the treatment they need. The Chief Minister directed that if time permits, they should be admitted to a nearby private hospital without any fault in their treatment. He also expressed readiness to bear the cost.



The condition of the Warakaris injured in the road accident is now stable and they are undergoing further treatment. He will give them all the treatment they need. Shinde told the Chief Minister. Due to this unfortunate accident that took place on the way to Pandharpur when Ashadhi Wari was delayed for 2-3 days, some injured Warkaris will miss Wari this year.