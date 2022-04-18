Elderly man injured during phone snatching, succumbs to his injuries
Published: April 18, 2022
An elderly man was injured in a mobile phone snatching incident at Mumbai's Malad-Marve Road, succumbed to his injuries.
The incident took place on Friday after which the 61-year-old was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A case has been registered under sections 304,394 and 34 IPC.
According to the police, one accused was arrested and two others were absconding.
