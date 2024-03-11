Electricity Bill Fraud: MSEDCL Warns Consumers Against Fake Messages

Beware of financial fraud through fake messages to electricity consumers. Therefore, under no circumstances should Mahavitaran respond to fraudulent messages received from personal mobile numbers.

Citizens are receiving fake messages instructing them to contact a provided mobile number urgently. They are asked to download the software through a fake link for online payment of the electricity bill from a personal mobile number. Responding to this may lead to potential theft of money from the bank account through mobile phone or computer hacking.

Hence, electricity consumers should disregard such fraudulent messages. Lately, individuals have been receiving deceptive communications. Mahavitaran has confirmed that these 'SMS', WhatsApp messages, or emails do not originate from personal mobile numbers. Previous complaints have been lodged with the cyber cell regarding this issue. Mahavitran conducts scheduled maintenance and repairs exclusively for consumers with registered mobile numbers. Information regarding the estimated time for restoring electricity supply, details on electricity bills, requests for self-meter readings including the date and units consumed, electricity bill specifics, due dates, power cut-off notices, etc., are communicated via 'SMS' with the Sender ID 'MSEDCL' (e.g., VM-MSEDCL, VK-MSEDCL). It is important to note that in official communications, consumers are not instructed to contact any personal mobile numbers of Mahavitaran officials.

For now, it is advised not to engage with fraudulent messages from personal mobile numbers. Avoid clicking on any links or downloading software for bill payments. Similarly, refrain from contacting any personal mobile numbers mentioned in such messages. In case of any queries or complaints, electricity consumers should contact the 24-hour toll-free numbers 1912, 1800-212-3435, or 1800-233-3435, or the nearest offices. Also, if such messages are received, Mahavitaran has appealed to register a complaint on the portal cybercrime.gov.in.