"Empty promises since 2014": Nana Patole slams BJP over reservation issue

“Maratha, OBCs, and Dhangar communities are presently demanding reservation in the state, and their demand is legitimate. Since 2014, the BJP has made empty promises regarding reservations for these communities. Despite the BJP being in power at both the central and state levels, they have failed to grant reservations to any community,” Patole said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

He went on to accuse the BJP of sowing discord between communities and misleading them regarding reservations. Patole highlighted the ongoing tension in the state surrounding reservation matters and criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for contradictory statements.

“BJP is committing the sin of creating a dispute between two communities over reservation. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur that he will not touch reservation for OBCs and the same Fadnavis says that only he can give reservation to Marathas. But in reality, he is misleading both the communities. If the reservation issue is to be resolved, the Central government can do it immediately. Caste-wise census is an important path towards it but BJP is against caste-wise census. Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Soniaji Gandhi and Rahulji Gandhi have demanded caste-wise census. It has also promised to conduct a caste-wise census if the Congress comes to power,” Patole said.