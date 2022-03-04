Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by nearly 700 points

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 698.60 points and Nifty down by 207 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 698.60 points or trading at 54404.08 and down by 1.27 per cent at 9.40 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16291 at 9:40 am, down by 207 points or 1.25 per cent.

On the Sensex, all sectors other than the metal sector are trading with negative bias.

( With inputs from ANI )

