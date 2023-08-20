Ex-Goa CM Alemao quits TMC, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

Goa’s former Chief Minister Churchill Alemao is likely to join the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Alemao met Rajya Sabha MP and Ajit group’s national working president Praful Patel in Mumbai on Friday after resigning from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).“Yes, I met him. But should every visit be political? He is not only a Rajya Sabha MP but also my good friend and we share personal relations. He has done so many things for football in this country and when I met him, we had a discussion on football as well.

Alemao had joined the TMC ahead of last year’s Assembly elections in Goa. A former chief minister, a former MP, a former MLA, a former state minister, he was the lone NCP MLA in Goa Assembly when he switched to the TMC. He had then claimed that the entire Goa NCP was merged with the TMC. He was also with Congress before he joined the NCP. Clyde Crasto, Sharad Pawar affiliated NCP’s spokesperson as well as in-charge of Goa, said that the party has not accepted Alemao. “Churchill Alemao will not be joining the NCP. Goa NCP will be led by President Jose Phillip D’souza under the leadership and guidance of NCP National President Sharad Pawar.