Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Booked for Unauthorized Rally, Traffic Disruption After Bail

Nagpur: Former minister Sunil Kedar and his supporters were booked by Dhantoli police on Wednesday night for holding an unauthorized rally and disrupting traffic after Kedar's release on bail earlier that day. The police are also considering seeking cancellation of Kedar's bail.

Kedar, along with former ZP vice president Manohar Kumbhare, Ravindra Chikhle, ZP vice president Kunda Raut, ZP president Avantika Lekurwale, Anil Rai, Sanjay Meshram, and Vishnu Kokadde, is accused of violating Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), Section 143 (unlawful assembly), Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 135 (obstructing passage in street), Section 184 (driving dangerous or rashly), Section 194 (driving in contravention of rules), and Section 177 (driving under the influence of drink or drug) of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Kedar, granted bail by the high court on Tuesday with strict conditions in connection with a 150 crore bank scandal, was released from Nagpur Central Jail around 2 PM on Wednesday. He then led a large rally of supporters through the city, causing major traffic congestion on Wardha Road, Shahid Govari flyover, and Constitution Square.

Dhantoli police had earlier issued notices under Section 149 of the CrPC to Lekurwale and other supporters, prohibiting gatherings at the jail due to security concerns surrounding high-profile inmates like terrorists and Naxalites. The notice also barred slogans, rallies, and gatherings outside the jail.

Despite the prohibition, Kedar's supporters gathered at the jail, and after his release, the rally proceeded in an open car with over 50 vehicles. Supporters stopped the rally at various points to raise slogans, further worsening traffic snarls. The congestion on Wardha Road lasted for almost two hours.

The police believe that Kedar's actions constitute a violation of his bail conditions. They are likely to file a petition seeking cancellation of the bail. Additionally, authorities plan to seize vehicles involved in the unauthorized rally and are identifying and collecting information on participants with criminal backgrounds or ties to the sand mafia.