Explore Pune's cultural landmarks with PMC's heritage walk

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducts a heritage walk called 'Know Pune' every Saturday and Sunday. The walk begins at 7 am from Shibaji Bridge and ends around 9:30 am at Vishrambaug Wada, covering a total distance of 2.5 km.

The walk covers various landmarks such as Ghorpade Ghat, Dagdusheth Halwai temple, Bhide Wada, Bhau Rangari Mandir, Tambdi Jogeshwari temple, Pune Nagar Vachan, Tulshibaug Ram Mandir, and Mahatma Phule vegetable market before concluding at Vishrambaug Wada.

In order to minimize the noise and disturbance caused by traffic and other sources, tourists will be provided with headphones during the tour, which will allow them to focus on the guide's narration. The city administration has made the decision to acquire a sound system and headphones for about 15 to 20 individuals to ensure that the narration is audible and clear.

The civic body has put forth a proposal to introduce five new theme-based heritage walks to make the experience more enjoyable for tourists. Each theme will focus on different aspects of the city's history and heritage, such as temples or old British-era buildings and structures located in various parts of the city.

Officials from PMC are planning to arrange a special tour for interested citizens to explore some of the notable institutions in the city and appreciate the beauty of Pune.