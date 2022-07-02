Fadnavis was aware of all development in state, took Maharashtra Deputy CM post on Modi's call

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was aware of the developments taking place in the State. He accepted the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra to honor the party's decision. "Devendra was aware of every development that was happening in Maharashtra and without him and his sharp political acumen this could not have really happened. Therefore, it is too far-fetched to say that Fadnavis was not kept in the loop," one of the top leader told ANI.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new government re-launched the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana under the Fadnavis government. It was also decided that the car shed of the disputed metro would be located at Aarey.