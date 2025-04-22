Fake Gold Scam in Sangli: 216.36 Grams of Fake Gold Pledged for Rs 9 Lakh Loan, Case Filed Against Three

A fraud case has come to light at Federal Bank branch in Talundwadi Sangli where 216.36 grams of fake gold was pledged as collateral to secure loans. The complaint was filed by Bank Manager Rajkumar Shankar Sherekar at the Kurlap Police Station on Saturday, April 21, against three individuals involved in the scam.

The complaint application states that the three have cheated the Federal Bank by pledging fake gold weighing 216.36 grams between October 13, 2023, and October 19, 2023. In this, Pradeep Gatade borrowed Rs 2 lakh 15 thousand from the bank by keeping a fake gold chain and bracelet weighing 53.25 grams, while Pramod Chougule borrowed Rs 2 lakh 50 from the bank by keeping two fake gold chains weighing 60.86 grams and keeping them as collateral, while Shubham Prabhakar Vadar borrowed Rs 4 lakh 29 thousand from the bank by keeping three fake gold chains weighing 102.20 grams and keeping them as collateral.

The complaint filed by Federal Bank Manager Rajkumar Shankar Sherekar states that the three suspects have defrauded the bank of Rs 8 lakh 86 thousand from time to time by keeping a total of 216.36 grams of fake gold. The Kuralap police are conducting further investigation into the incident.