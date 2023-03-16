Farmers to be compensated for crop loss due to unseasonal rains, says Maharashtra Agriculture Minister

In the last few days, due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in various parts of the state, there has been a lot of damage to agriculture. From here, the opposition surrounded the rulers.

In view of this, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar informed the Legislative Council that the farmers will be paid by May 31 for the loss of crops due to unseasonal rains. Sattar also said that he has issued orders to all district collectors to ensure that not a single farmer who has suffered losses is deprived of crop insurance.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar also said that insurance companies have disbursed compensation of Rs 2305 crore to 50 lakh farmers till February 21, 2023, under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.