Final year students requests Mumbai University to postpone fifth semester exam

Final Year students of Mumbai University have been demanding postponement of fifth semester exam which were scheduled to begin from October 15. Students are requesting for all exams to begin after the Diwali holidays.

“The notice announcing exam dates was released less than a month before the commencement of exams, leaving students very little time to prepare for both internal and external theory as well as practical exams,” said a letter addressed to the BoEE by TY BSc Computer Science students of DG Ruparel College, Matunga.

The students claimed that the classes were held online due to Covid-19 for the past two years and the previous semester exams were held in online mode. This time Mumbai University is holding the exam in the offline mode. Students further added that they had been given exams in the online mode in multiple choice question from last two year. Now there is a change in the pattern of exam, which will be in long format mode, hence they have demanded more time to prepare for their final exams.