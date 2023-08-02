Financial distress and debt reason behind art director, Nitin Desai's suicide - Reports

In a shocking incident, art director Nitin Desai was found dead at his ND Studio in Khalapur Raigarh near Karjat. This shocking news comes days before his 58th birthday on August 9.Local MLA from Karjat, Mahesh Baldi BJP confirmed that Nitin Desai died by suicide due to financial crisis. Baldi said, "Nitin Desai's ND studio comes in my constituency, the financial crisis was going on for many days and due to that, he committed suicide in ND studio this morning." A report in ABP states that financial crisis and debt are being speculated as the cause of his suicide. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde who was a close friend of Nitin Desai said, "I used to often speak and counsel him. I had told him on how Amitabh Bachchan had faced immense losses and come back in life again. We had told him that even if the studio was attached due to loans, he could start afresh. It's very sad to hear about his death. I spoke to him day before."

However, there has been no confirmation of the same from the police.As per the same portal, police sources revealed that Desai went to his room at 10 pm last night and didn't come out for a long time this morning. Then his bodyguard and other people knocked on the door but no one opened the door. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Police were then informed and they removed the body and sent it for post-mortem. Nitin made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He went on work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020). In Paurashpur, he was credited as production designer.He won four National Awards in his career. These include for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002) and Devdas (2003). He also made his debut as a director in 2011 with Hello Jai Hind! He also acted int he film. He directed 2012’s Ajintha but did not return to the directorial seat since. He turned producer in 2008 with Raja Shivchatrapati and 2018’s Truckbhar Swapna.Nitin established his studio ND Studios in Karjat in 2005. The studio served as a venue for several films. However, the biggest hightlight of the studio for several years was that it was the house for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. The venue was also used for Major Lazer’s Lean On.