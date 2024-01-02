Finding Mother: A Long-Lost Daughter's Journey Home

Mumbai: Born in Amravati, Anuja's story begins with loss. Her mother, widowed and facing hardship, entrusted her newborn daughter to an orphanage in 1988. A year later, a Belgian couple brought Anuja into their loving home, offering her a new start in a foreign land.

As Anuja grew, a persistent question tugged at her heart: who was her biological mother? She had decided to not give birth unless she discovered her roots. In 2015, with the help of the Adoptee Rights Council, Anuja embarked on a relentless search. Adv. Anjali Pawar, the council's director stated that it was difficult to find out the whereabouts of adopted children through their orphanages, but their attempts to search continued. Years of dogged effort yielded her mother's name and location. A DNA test confirmed the undeniable truth: they were bound by blood.

Anuja and her husband journeyed to her mother's village, determined to meet her. To avoid causing alarm, they staged a mock survey in 10 villages, luring people and family members out of their homes. People were intrigued by a foreigner roaming in their village.

Meanwhile, we she finally met her, emotions overwhelmed Anuja. Tears flowed as they embraced, bridging a 34-year gap with a silent language of love and loss. The reunion had not even lasted for a minute when relatives walked back in. The mother-daughter duo had conveyed 34 years apart within a single minute. Anuja introduced her mother to her

husband and took her blessings.

Anuja met her mother twice, cherishing each precious moment. After these encounters, her life took a beautiful turn. In December, she welcomed a daughter of her own. Now, Anuja can proudly share her grandmother's story with her newborn, weaving a legacy of resilience and love across generations.