Finolex wins Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' Awards for Social Service in CSR category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. Today on the special occasion, Finolex Industry Limited’, a company that has been manufacturing high quality pipes and fittings for over 40 years, was honored with the ‘Maharashtrian of the Year’ award in the CSR category.

In the field of CSR, Finolex Industries has developed a core philosophy of social responsibility born from the belief that every individual has the power to change the world. Everyone has the right to live with dignity. The company is working extensively in education, healthcare, social welfare, skill development and some other sectors. Long before the government mandated corporate social responsibility, Finolex is driven by a sincere desire to make a difference. Finolex has fulfilled 14 out of 16 CSR mandates. This includes ending poverty and hunger, reducing inequality and social injustice, and increasing access to clean water and sanitation. Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.